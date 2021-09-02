Volkswagen increases prices of Polo and Vento models in India

Volkswagen Polo and Vento become dearer India

Auto giant Volkswagen has introduced a price hike on its Polo and Vento four-wheelers in India. The rise in price, with effect from September 1, is due to the increasing input costs. Notably, the prices of the Polo and Vento have been increased by up to 3% and 2%, respectively, depending upon their variants. However, Polo GT's price remains unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

They sport a honeycomb grille and power-adjustable ORVMs

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento feature a compact design with a sloping roofline, a narrow grille with a honeycomb pattern, a wide blacked-out air dam, a power antenna, and a rain-sensing wiper as well as a rear window defogger. On the sides, they are flanked by black B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 10-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels. The Polo also houses a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information

A 1.0-liter petrol engine fuels the cars

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento draw power from a 1.0-liter petrol motor that generates 110hp of power and 175Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Up to four airbags are offered for safety

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather/fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. They also pack quad speakers and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are up to four airbags, auto-dimming IRVMs, and an engine immobilizer.

Information

How much do they cost?

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento carry a starting price tag of Rs. 6.27 lakh and Rs. 9.99 lakh, respectively, and prices for the latter go up to Rs. 14.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).