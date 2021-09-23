Tata Punch to be launched in India on October 4

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 02:59 pm

Launch date of Tata Punch micro-SUV revealed

Tata Motors will launch its Punch micro-SUV in India on October 4. Its unofficial bookings have also started. As for the highlights, the budget-oriented car has a sporty look and a spacious cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Punch flaunts the brand's "Humanity Line" grille, a wide air dam, a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, electrically adjustable ORVMs, flared wheel arches with thick cladding, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights with a Y-shaped lighting pattern, a window wiper, and a sculpted tailgate grace the rear end.

Information

It will be fueled by an 85hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine

Tata Punch will reportedly run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 85hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill might also be offered.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a rear-parking camera and twin airbags

Tata Punch has a dual-tone black and white dashboard, a Harman sound system, an engine start-stop button, front power windows, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For safety, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-parking camera are available.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Punch micro-SUV in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should be priced at around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go against the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.