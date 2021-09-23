2021 Ducati Monster launched in India at Rs. 11 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 02:10 pm

Ducati launches 2021 Monster bike in India

Italian automaker Ducati has launched the 2021 iteration of its Monster motorbike in India. Its price starts at Rs. 10,99,000. As for the highlights, the middleweight naked bike has an aggressive design and is fueled by a BS6-compliant 937cc, L-twin Testastretta, liquid-cooled engine. It is available with a host of electronic riding aids. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in three color options

The 2021 Ducati Monster has an oval-shaped headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, and a twin-tip exhaust. The Monster+ version gets a fly screen and a rear-seat cover. It packs a full-LED lighting setup, a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument console, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tires. The bike is available Ducati Red, Aviator Gray, and Dark Stealth colors.

Information

It runs on a 111hp, 937cc engine

The 2021 Ducati Monster runs on a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta, liquid-cooled engine that makes 111hp of power at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Safety

It gets three riding modes

The Ducati Monster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control, ride-by-wire, wheelie control, power launch, and cornering ABS. It also gets three riding modes: Sport, Touring, and Urban. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 43mm USD forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Ducati Monster: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Ducati Monster starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh for the Red color option and goes up to Rs. 11.09 lakh for the Dark Stealth shade. Meanwhile, the Monster+ variant is priced between Rs. 11.24-11.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).