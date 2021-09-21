2021 Ducati Monster to debut in India on September 23

Launch date of 2021 Ducati Monster revealed

Italian automaker Ducati will launch the 2021 version of the Monster motorcycle in India on September 23. Its bookings are also open via the company's dealerships. As for the highlights, the middleweight naked bike flaunts an aggressive look and is available with several electronic riding aids. It runs on a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has full-LED lighting and 17-inch wheels

The Ducati Monster sits on an aluminium frame and gets a flyscreen atop the oval-shaped headlamp, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a rider-only seat, and a twin-tip exhaust. The motorcycle houses a full-LED setup for lighting and a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument console. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tires and tips the scales at 166kg.

Information

It is powered by a 110hp, 937cc engine

The 2021 Ducati Monster is fueled by a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The motor generates a maximum power of 110hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The Ducati Monster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with wheelie control, cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire, and power launch. It also gets three ride modes: Sport, Touring, and Urban. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 43mm USD forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Ducati Monster: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Ducati Monster is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At this price-point, the bike will take on rivals such as Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple R.