Lotus Emira First Edition, with a V6 engine, breaks cover
British automaker Lotus has revealed its Emira First Edition sports car. It will enter production next spring. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an aggressive design and a luxurious cabin with a host of features as well as technology. It draws power from a 3.5-liter, V6 Toyota 2GR-FE engine and hits a top-speed of 290km/h. Here are more details.
The car is available in six color options
Lotus Emira First Edition has a sculpted bonnet with vents, sleek LED headlights, LED taillamps, and gloss black finish on the front splitter, side sills, and rear diffuser. It is flanked by ORVMs and 20-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone glossy black or silver finish. The car is available in Magma Red, Shadow Gray, Seneca Blue, Hethel Yellow, Nimbus Gray, and Dark Verdant shades.
It is fueled by a 400hp, 3.5-liter engine
Lotus Emira First Edition runs on a 3.5-liter, V6 Toyota 2GR-FE engine that makes 400hp/420Nm with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 400hp/430Nm with a 6-speed automatic unit. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and attains a top-speed of 290km/h.
The vehicle gets heated seats and a 10-channel audio system
Lotus Emira First Edition gets heated seats with 12-way adjustable seating, Nappa leather upholstery, black Alcantara headlining, a 10-channel KEF sound system, armrests with USB charging ports, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch TFT driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Parking sensors and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.
How much does it cost?
In the UK, the manual version of the Lotus Emira First Edition carries a price-tag of £75,995 (around Rs. 76.6 lakh) while the automatic variant is priced at £77,795 (roughly Rs. 78.4 lakh). No details regarding its availability in India are available.