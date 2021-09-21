Lotus Emira First Edition, with a V6 engine, breaks cover

Lotus has revealed its Emira First Edition car

British automaker Lotus has revealed its Emira First Edition sports car. It will enter production next spring. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an aggressive design and a luxurious cabin with a host of features as well as technology. It draws power from a 3.5-liter, V6 Toyota 2GR-FE engine and hits a top-speed of 290km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in six color options

Lotus Emira First Edition has a sculpted bonnet with vents, sleek LED headlights, LED taillamps, and gloss black finish on the front splitter, side sills, and rear diffuser. It is flanked by ORVMs and 20-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone glossy black or silver finish. The car is available in Magma Red, Shadow Gray, Seneca Blue, Hethel Yellow, Nimbus Gray, and Dark Verdant shades.

Information

It is fueled by a 400hp, 3.5-liter engine

Lotus Emira First Edition runs on a 3.5-liter, V6 Toyota 2GR-FE engine that makes 400hp/420Nm with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 400hp/430Nm with a 6-speed automatic unit. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and attains a top-speed of 290km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle gets heated seats and a 10-channel audio system

Lotus Emira First Edition gets heated seats with 12-way adjustable seating, Nappa leather upholstery, black Alcantara headlining, a 10-channel KEF sound system, armrests with USB charging ports, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch TFT driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Parking sensors and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

How much does it cost?

In the UK, the manual version of the Lotus Emira First Edition carries a price-tag of £75,995 (around Rs. 76.6 lakh) while the automatic variant is priced at £77,795 (roughly Rs. 78.4 lakh). No details regarding its availability in India are available.