Sep 01, 2021

Kia Motors launches Seltos X-Line SUV in India

Kia Motors has launched the range-topping X-Line variant of its Seltos SUV in India. It sits above the GTX+ trim and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 17.79 lakh. The four-wheeler sports new paintwork and cosmetic changes both inside and out. It is available with a choice of turbocharged petrol as well as diesel engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car flaunts 18-inch alloy wheels and black-colored grille

Kia Seltos X-Line gets flared wheel cladding

The Kia Seltos X-Line features an Xclusive Matte Graphite paintwork, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a black air vent, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and orange-accented 18-inch alloy wheels with a Matte Graphite finish. An Xclusive Piano Black hue and Sun Orange accents can also be seen on certain other parts of the body.

Information

Two engine options are being offered

The Kia Seltos X-Line draws power from a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 140hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill that makes 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets six airbags and a sunroof

It has a 3-spoke steering wheel

The Kia Seltos X-Line offers a 5-seater cabin with Indigo Pera leatherette upholstery, a honeycomb pattern on the seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and ventilated front seats. It also packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. For safety, the SUV provides six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Kia Seltos X-Line: Pricing and availability

In India, the Kia Seltos X-Line costs Rs. 17.79 lakh for the petrol-powered model and Rs. 18.10 lakh for the diesel-guzzling variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the car are currently underway via the company's website and dealerships across the country.