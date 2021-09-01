Tata Safari goes official in Nepal at Rs. 51.14 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 01:38 pm

Tata Motors launches Safari SUV in Nepal

Tata Motors has launched its Safari SUV in Nepal at a starting price-tag of NPR 81.99 lakh (roughly Rs. 51.14 lakh). To recall, the four-wheeler went official in India in January this year and is offered in 6/7-seater configurations and nine trims. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine which is linked to a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports a chromed grille and 18-inch alloy wheels

Tata Safari has a wheelbase of 2,741mm

The Tata Safari features a sporty look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, a blacked-out air vent, a silvered skid plate, and sleek projector headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around split taillights are available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Safari draws power from a Kryotec 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 167.62hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Internals

The SUV gets ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

Tata Safari offers a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with dual-tone upholstery, a leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and iRA connected car technology. It packs a 7.0-inch semi-digital driver's display and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV provides six airbags, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Tata Safari: Pricing and availability

In Nepal, the 2021 Tata Safari sports a starting price-figure of NPR 81.99 lakh (roughly Rs. 51.14 lakh) and goes up to NPR 99.50 lakh (around Rs. 62 lakh). Meanwhile, in India, the four-wheeler starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).