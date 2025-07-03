Nykaa shares tumble 4.5% after ₹1,200cr block deal

Ahead of the block deal, term sheets indicated that up to 60 million shares would be sold at a floor price of ₹200 per share. This was about a 5.5% discount to the stock's closing price of ₹211.59 on July 2. The entire transaction is a secondary sale with no fresh equity being issued, managed by global investment banks Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and JP Morgan India.

Trade execution

Block deal expected to be executed today

The block deal is expected to be executed on July 3 with settlement scheduled for July 4. A 45-day lock-up period has been imposed on the sellers and their affiliates, restricting further share sales during this window. While no official pricing guidance has been issued, investors are expected to indicate their bids based on demand across the price range. Final pricing will be discovered via a screen-based mechanism when the trade crosses the exchange.