Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticized star pacer Jasprit Bumrah 's recent workload management. The debate was sparked after Bumrah missed two Tests on the England tour, including the series decider at The Oval. The star pacer had earlier clarified that he will feature in only three of the five Tests. Gavaskar reminded that "nobody is indispensable" in the Indian team and urged selectors to carefully consider Bumrah's future participation in upcoming matches.

Selection debate Selectors should decide when Bumrah plays: Gavaskar Gavaskar highlighted the importance of selectors deciding when Bumrah should play, given the ongoing debate over his participation in the recently-concluded England series. "Nobody is indispensable. That's why it is of prime importance for the selectors to now decide when Jasprit Bumrah should be playing. There's already been a lot of debate about his appearances in the recently-concluded series in England," Gavaskar wrote in his Mid-Day column.

Future planning Individual benefit vs national interest, blurring lines Gavaskar also stressed that if Bumrah was fit, he should have played for Indian cricket's sake. "The Indian team management stated that he wasn't picked considering his future. This is where the lines between what is good for the individual and what is good for Indian cricket got a little blurred," added Gavaskar. "After India's win, it showed once again if ever there was need to know that nobody is indispensable in the game. The game just moves on."

Asia Cup Will Bumrah play Asia Cup? Bumrah recently confirmed his availability for selection in impending Asia Cup, according to an Indian Express report. Notbaly, the premier pacer has not played white-ball cricket for India since last year's T20 World Cup. He was instrumental in Rohit Sharma's team's victory in the final against South Africa at Bridgetown. The star pacer owns 89 wickets from 70 T20Is for India at an incredible average of 17.74.