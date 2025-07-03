Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks this record with 87 at Edgbaston: Details
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the Indian opener with the highest individual score in a Test innings at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The milestone was achieved on Day 1 of the second Test match against England. The southpaw scored a brilliant 87 runs off just 107 balls, including 13 boundaries. As per ESPNcricinfo, he surpassed Sudhir Naik's long-standing record of 77 runs, set back in July 1974 against England. Here are further details.
Record-breaking innings
A crucial knock from Jaiswal's blade
Jaiswal's record-breaking innings came on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. He was eventually dismissed by England captain Ben Stokes in the post-lunch session of play. Jaiswal's performance was instrumental for India as they looked to bounce back from their five-wicket defeat at Headingley in Leeds. The young cricketer had also impressed with a century (101 off 159 balls) in the first Test match against England.
Test cricket milestone
Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes this record
Jaiswal also had a shot at becoming the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in Test cricket. However, he fell short of the landmark. The record is currently shared by Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, who both achieved this feat in 40 innings. If Jaiswal scores just 10 runs in his second innings of this match, he will be able to equal their record.
Information
Jaiswal surpasses 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket
With his 73rd in the innings, Jaiswal completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the landmark in his 40th red-ball game (73 innings). Notably, Jaiswal has an average of around 59 in First-Class cricket. His tally includes 14 tons and 14 fifties.
Career
Here are his overall Test numbers
This 87-run knock has powered Jaiswal to 1,990 runs from 21 Tests (39 innings) at 53.78. This was his 11th fifty in the format (100s: 3). Meanwhile, he hit his 4th fifty versus England (100s: 3). He owns 904 runs at 82.18 versus England. In 11 away matches (home of opposition), he owns 899 runs at 47.31 (50s: 4, 100s: 3).