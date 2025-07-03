Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks this record with 87 at Edgbaston: Details 

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the Indian opener with the highest individual score in a Test innings at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The milestone was achieved on Day 1 of the second Test match against England . The southpaw scored a brilliant 87 runs off just 107 balls, including 13 boundaries. As per ESPNcricinfo, he surpassed Sudhir Naik's long-standing record of 77 runs, set back in July 1974 against England. Here are further details.

Record-breaking innings A crucial knock from Jaiswal's blade Jaiswal's record-breaking innings came on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. He was eventually dismissed by England captain Ben Stokes in the post-lunch session of play. Jaiswal's performance was instrumental for India as they looked to bounce back from their five-wicket defeat at Headingley in Leeds. The young cricketer had also impressed with a century (101 off 159 balls) in the first Test match against England.

Test cricket milestone Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes this record Jaiswal also had a shot at becoming the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in Test cricket. However, he fell short of the landmark. The record is currently shared by Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, who both achieved this feat in 40 innings. If Jaiswal scores just 10 runs in his second innings of this match, he will be able to equal their record.

Information Jaiswal surpasses 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket With his 73rd in the innings, Jaiswal completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the landmark in his 40th red-ball game (73 innings). Notably, Jaiswal has an average of around 59 in First-Class cricket. His tally includes 14 tons and 14 fifties.