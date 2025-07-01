Jasprit Bumrah's absence is certain (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Edgbaston Test: India likely to make four changes in XI

The Indian cricket team is considering major changes for the second Test match against England at Edgbaston. The final playing XI is yet to be confirmed, but according to a report in RevSportz, as many as four changes could be on the cards. Jasprit Bumrah's absence is certain, with Akash Deep likely to take his place after performing well in practice sessions and having a reasonable tour in Australia.