Edgbaston Test: India likely to make four changes in XI
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is considering major changes for the second Test match against England at Edgbaston. The final playing XI is yet to be confirmed, but according to a report in RevSportz, as many as four changes could be on the cards. Jasprit Bumrah's absence is certain, with Akash Deep likely to take his place after performing well in practice sessions and having a reasonable tour in Australia.
Possible replacement
Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Prasidh Krishna
Another potential change is the replacement of Prasidh Krishna with Arshdeep Singh. The move is under consideration as Arshdeep's late swing could be useful in Bumrah's absence. However, this change is not yet confirmed and remains a possibility for the team management to consider ahead of the match.
Additional changes
Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy also in the mix
The Indian team is also considering bringing in Washington Sundar for Shardul Thakur. This decision comes after Washington's impressive batting and bowling performances were highlighted during a recent press conference. Further, either Sai Sudarsan or Karun Nair could make way for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who can bowl medium pace if required.
DYK
India are yet to win a Test match at Edgbaston
The Shubman Gill-led side would aim to bounce back in the 2nd Test as they lost the opener by five wickets. However, as per ESPNcricinfo, India have not won a Test match at Edgbaston. Between 1967 and 2022, India have played eight Tests at Edgbaston. They lost seven of those games, with a solitary Test ending in a draw (1986).