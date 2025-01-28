Arshdeep Singh on brink of breaking Haris Rauf's T20I record
What's the story
India's leading pace bowler Arshdeep Singh is on the cusp of creating cricket history in the third T20I against England.
The match will be held at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
If Arshdeep takes two wickets in this game, he will break Pakistan's Haris Rauf's record of being the fastest pacer to complete 100 dismissals in T20Is.
Here are further details.
Career overview
Arshdeep's journey to potential record-breaking feat
Punjab's left-arm pacer Arshdeep has been India's best bowler in T20Is. He has picked three wickets in the first two games of the ongoing series against England.
Having taken 98 wickets from 62 matches, Arshdeep is only two away from the landmark of 100 T20I dismissals.
The left-arm seamer recently became India's most successful bowler in the shortest format, having overtaken Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chahal owns 96 wickets in the format.
Record comparison
Arshdeep's performance compared to previous record holder
Rauf, the current record holder, got his 100th wicket in his 71st match.
However, if Arshdeep manages to do it in the next game, he will be the one to achieve the milestone in fewer matches.
The Indian pacer's phenomenal performance includes two four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 8.27.
Elite club
Arshdeep could join elite group of T20I bowlers
The record for the fastest bowler (pacers and spinners combined) to take 100 T20I wickets belongs to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who did so in his 53rd match.
He is closely followed by Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, who achieved the feat in his 54th game.
If Arshdeep picks two wickets in the next match, he will become the joint-third fastest bowler to get the milestone alongside Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.
National record
Arshdeep could become India's 1st to reach T20I milestone
Notably, Arshdeep is also on course to become the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in Men's T20Is.
In women's cricket, Deepti Sharma holds the record with 138 scalps from 124 matches.
This possible feat further highlights Arshdeep's immense contribution to Indian cricket and his consistent performance in the shortest format of the game.