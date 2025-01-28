What's the story

India's leading pace bowler Arshdeep Singh is on the cusp of creating cricket history in the third T20I against England.

The match will be held at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

If Arshdeep takes two wickets in this game, he will break Pakistan's Haris Rauf's record of being the fastest pacer to complete 100 dismissals in T20Is.

Here are further details.