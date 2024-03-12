Next Article

Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 88 weren't enough for GG (Image source: X/@wplt20)

Deepti Sharma smashes second-highest WPL score by an Indian: Stats

By Parth Dhall 02:49 am Mar 12, 202402:49 am

What's the story Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma played an astonishing knock for UP Warriorz against Gujarat Giants in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter in Delhi. Deepti nearly snatched a win from the jaws of defeat while chasing 153. She smashed an unbeaten 88 after the Warriorz were down to 35/5. Deepti shared a 109-run stand with Poonam Khemnar for them. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Deepti's best WPL knock

Despite being on the losing side, Deepti played her best WPL knock. She added 109 runs with Khemnar after the Warriorz were tottering on 35/5. While Khemnar played second fiddle, Deepti counter-attacked. She smashed an unbeaten 88 off 60 balls (9 fours and 4 fours). Deepti smashed two sixes in the final over as UPW required 26 runs. However, they fell eight runs short.

Record

Deepti surpasses Shafali Verma

As mentioned, Deepti now owns the second-highest score by an Indian in the WPL. She surpassed Shafali Verma, who scored 84 against Royal Challengers Bangalore last season. The former is now only behind Harmanpreet Kaur in this regard. The Mumbai Indians skipper slammed a record-breaking 95* against Gujarat Giants earlier this season. This is now the third-highest score in the tournament.

Match

GG beat UPW by eight runs

Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney added a 60-run opening stand after GT elected to bat. However, they lost successive wickets and slumped to 105/5. Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Deepti derailed their batting line-up. In response, UPW had a pale start, and were reduced to 35/5 in no time. Deepti and Khemnar took them past 140 but fell eight runs short.

Information

Deepti takes two wickets

Deepti once again showcased her all-round skills as she picked up two wickets besides scoring a fifty. Phoebe Litchfield and Bharati Fulmali were her scalps in the match. Deepti, who bowls off spin, conceded 22 runs in four overs.

Deepti

Deepti races past 350 WPL runs

Deepti was picked by UPW for Rs. 2.6 crore in the inaugural WPL auction (2023). She became the second-most expensive Indian player after Smriti Mandhana. The former scalped nine wickets and scored 90 runs with the bat in WPL 2023. Deepti has already scored 295 runs from eight games at over 60 this season, inclduing three half-centuries. She also owns 10 wickets.