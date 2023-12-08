India out to stop England in 2nd WT20I: Statistical preview

By Rajdeep Saha 11:30 pm Dec 08, 2023

India have a poor WT20I record versus England (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

After a comprehensive defeat for hosts India in the women's T20I opener against England, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be keen to change the fortunes in the 2nd encounter on Saturday. If England win the second match, the three-match series will be wrapped up. India have to play their skins out and defy the much-fancied visitors. Here we present the statistical preview.

Here is the H2H record

India and England Women have met on 28 occasions in T20Is. England Women have dominated the show, winning 21 matches to India's seven. India's last win against England came in September 2022. Since then, the England team has clocked three successive wins. On home soil, India have lost all of their 10 meetings against England.

Smriti Mandhana is closing in on 3,000 WT20I runs

All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana, who scored just six in the opener. She has clocked 2.940 runs in WT20Is and is 60 shy of the 3,000-run mark. She could become the second Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur to score 3,000-plus runs in WT20Is. Notably, Mandhana is the top scorer in India-England WT20Is with 666 runs at 39.17.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Sciver-Brunt are aiming to reach this milestone

Harmanpreet has managed 457 runs against England Women and is 43 shy of the 500-run mark. She averages 22.85 against ENGW. On the other hand, Nat Sciver-Brunt owns 452 runs against India and is 48 shy of the 500-run mark.

Records on the store for Wyatt and Deepti

Danielle Wyatt has scored 2,602 runs in WT20Is at 22.23. She is four runs shy of becoming the top scorer for ENGW in the format. Wyatt can surpass CM Edwards, who scored 2,605 runs for ENGW. Deepti Sharma owns 959 runs at 24.58. She needs 41 more to clock 1,000 WT20I runs. Notably, Deepti is set to feature in her 100th match.

What happened in the first WT20I?

Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt shared a mammoth stand to break the early shackles. Both players consolidated well before breaking loose. INDW fought back toward the death with some wickets and kept the visitors under 200. Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers. In response, INDW hardly got a move on. Once Harmanpreet was dismissed (82/3), India were pushed back as England gained control.