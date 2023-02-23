Sports

Women's T20 WC, India vs Australia: Lanning elects to bat

Feb 23, 2023

Meg Lanning has decided to bat first after winning the toss

In a battle of heavyweights, India will face five-time champions Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 23. It would be a rematch of the 2020 Women's T20 WC final, which India lost by 85 runs. Aussie skipper Meg Lanning has decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Newlands in Cape Town will be hosting the knockouts. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 150. Chasing sides have won 21 of 35 T20Is played here. The wicket is likely to assist both batters and bowlers. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (6:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

Australia boast of a 22-6 win-loss record against India in WT20Is (Tied: 1, NR:1). The tally includes Australia's narrow win in the gold-medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Vastrakar was earlier ruled out of this game

Pooja Vastrakar was earlier ruled out of this game due to an illness. Sneh Rana was named the replacement. Harmanpreet was reported ill till yesterday but will lead the side.

Here are the two teams

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown