ICC Women's Rankings: Smriti Mandhana climbs to second spot (T20Is)
The ICC on Tuesday released updated Women's Rankings for both ODIs and T20Is. Indian ace Smriti Mandhana has jumped to the second spot in the T20I Rankings for batters. She scored 79* in the second T20I against England. The southpaw has also risen to the seventh spot in ODI Rankings. Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has clinched the ninth spot overall. Here's more.
Mandhana struck a sublime 79* in the second of the three-match T20Is against England. She guided India to an eight-wicket win. As for the ODIs, the stylish batter struck a 99-ball 91 and paved the way for India's seven-wicket win. Meanwhile, Kaur clocked a 94-ball 74* to jump four places and rank ninth. Yastika Bhatia's 50 gained her eight spots to rank 37th overall.
Australia's Beth Mooney occupies the top spot among batters (T20Is). Mandhana usurped Meg Lanning to bag the second position. New Zealand's Sophie Devine dropped a place to rank fourth. Tahlia McGrath, Shafali Verma, Suzie Bates, Chamari Athapaththu, Alyssa Healy, and Stafanie Taylor follow suit.
English pacer Kate Cross claimed two wickets (2/43) in the first ODI against India Women. She gained three places to rank 10th overall in the Bowling Rankings. Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma's match-winning figures worth 2/33 helped her climb six places to the 12th spot. Meanwhile, Charlotte Dean, who pocketed a solitary wicket, jumped four places to rank 20th.
English spinner Sophie Ecclestone hasn't moved from the top spot in the Bowling Rankings. Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Jhulan Goswami, Ayabonga Khaka, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Hailey Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, and Cross fill the top 10 positions in order.
Ace English all-rounder Natalie Sciver skipped the India series to focus on mental well-being. As a result, she lost her top spot to Australia's Ellyse Perry. Kapp, Matthews, and Amelia Kerr follow them. Sharma has replaced Ashleigh Gardner at the sixth spot. Jonassen is seated eighth. Goswami, who bagged figures of 1/20, has gained two spots, with Ecclestone trailing her.