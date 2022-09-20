Sports

ICC Women's Rankings: Smriti Mandhana climbs to second spot (T20Is)

Written by V Shashank Sep 20, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Mandhana slammed 91 in the first ODI against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ICC on Tuesday released updated Women's Rankings for both ODIs and T20Is. Indian ace Smriti Mandhana has jumped to the second spot in the T20I Rankings for batters. She scored 79* in the second T20I against England. The southpaw has also risen to the seventh spot in ODI Rankings. Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has clinched the ninth spot overall. Here's more.

Performance Mandhana dazzles on the England tour

Mandhana struck a sublime 79* in the second of the three-match T20Is against England. She guided India to an eight-wicket win. As for the ODIs, the stylish batter struck a 99-ball 91 and paved the way for India's seven-wicket win. Meanwhile, Kaur clocked a 94-ball 74* to jump four places and rank ninth. Yastika Bhatia's 50 gained her eight spots to rank 37th overall.

Information Here are the T20I Batting Rankings

Australia's Beth Mooney occupies the top spot among batters (T20Is). Mandhana usurped Meg Lanning to bag the second position. New Zealand's Sophie Devine dropped a place to rank fourth. Tahlia McGrath, Shafali Verma, Suzie Bates, Chamari Athapaththu, Alyssa Healy, and Stafanie Taylor follow suit.

Bowling Cross enters top 10 Bowling Rankings

English pacer Kate Cross claimed two wickets (2/43) in the first ODI against India Women. She gained three places to rank 10th overall in the Bowling Rankings. Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma's match-winning figures worth 2/33 helped her climb six places to the 12th spot. Meanwhile, Charlotte Dean, who pocketed a solitary wicket, jumped four places to rank 20th.

Information Ecclestone steading atop the Bowling Rankings

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone hasn't moved from the top spot in the Bowling Rankings. Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Jhulan Goswami, Ayabonga Khaka, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Hailey Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, and Cross fill the top 10 positions in order.

All-Rounders Plenty of movement in the All-Rounder Rankings

Ace English all-rounder Natalie Sciver skipped the India series to focus on mental well-being. As a result, she lost her top spot to Australia's Ellyse Perry. Kapp, Matthews, and Amelia Kerr follow them. Sharma has replaced Ashleigh Gardner at the sixth spot. Jonassen is seated eighth. Goswami, who bagged figures of 1/20, has gained two spots, with Ecclestone trailing her.