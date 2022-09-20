Sports

ICC playing conditions: Saliva usage on ball banned permanently

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 20, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Sourav Ganguly-led Men's Cricket Committee (MCC) recommended the changes (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made several changes to the playing conditions across formats on Tuesday. Notably, the changes will come into effect from October 1, 2022. The Men's Cricket Committee (MCC) led by Sourav Ganguly recommended the changes to the playing conditions, which include a permanent ban on saliva usage on the cricket ball. Here are further details.

Ban Permanent ban on saliva usage

In 2020, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic led to ban on the use of saliva to shine the cricket ball in international cricket. After a two-year period, the ban has been made permanent. In international cricket, maintaining the ball is important. Shining one side of the ball helps the players produce reverse swing. Hence, the fielding side regularly applies either saliva or sweat.

Batter New batter to take strike

The ICC has also changed a rule in terms of batting. It states that the new batter that walks in at the fall of the wicket will take strike irrespective of whether the dismissed batter changed ends. Earlier, if a batter took a run before getting caught, the new batter had to walk in at the non-striker's end (unless it was the last ball).

Run-out The law around non-striker run-outs

In March 2022, the MCC recommended re-framing the law around the non-striker run-outs, earlier known as "Mankading". The run-out of non-striker before delivering the ball had been a bone of contention in professional cricket. The incident involving R Ashwin and Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 gave rise to this debate. Notably, the mode of dismissal will now be considered a regular run-out.

Over-rate Penalty for slow over-rate in ODIs

Earlier this year, the ICC introduced a new form of penalty for slow over-rate in a T20I innings. The fielding side has to bowl the first ball of the final over within a stipulated time period. Otherwise, it should have at least five fielders inside the ring in each of the overs that is short. The rule will now be applied in ODIs too.

Changes A look at other changes

In ODIs and Tests, a batter has to take strike within two minutes of dismissal. The previous time limit was three minutes. Meanwhile, the batter should stay within the pitch area to play a stroke. Going out will result in the ball being dead. "Unfair and deliberate movements" by the fielding side while the bowler is in his run-up will be penalized (five-run penalty).