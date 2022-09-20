Sports

SA20 League auction: Full squads, costliest buys, and more

Written by V Shashank Sep 20, 2022, 02:34 pm 4 min read

Faf du Plessis will captain Joburg Super Kings (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Cricket South Africa on Monday concluded with the first-ever auction for the inaugural SA20 League set to take place in January-February 2023. 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs garnered the highest bid (R 9.2 million) and joins Sunrisers East Cape. Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen was the costliest buy among bowlers (R 6.1 million) and accompanies the former. Meanwhile, SA's limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma remained unsold. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

In July, CSA announced the launch of a new franchise-based T20 league in association with broadcaster SuperSport.

The new tournament comes as another effort from CSA to popularize franchise-based T20 cricket in the country.

Each franchise could build a squad of 17 players with a maximum of seven overseas options.

And, the franchises could pick at the most five players in the pre-auction.

Franchises A look at the six franchises

Here are the owners of the SA20 franchises: Mukesh Ambani of Mumbai Indians, N Srinivasan of Chennai Super Kings, Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals, the Marans of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants, and Manoj Badale of Rajasthan Royals. A look at the franchises - MI: Cape Town, CSK: Johannesburg, DC: Pretoria Capitals, LSG: Durban, SRH: Port Elizabeth, and RR: Paarl.

Players Morgan, Neesham find bidders later on; Bavuma unsold

Former English skipper Eoin Morgan and all-rounder James Neesham were unsold initially. However, the duo was picked by Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals at R 2 million and R 1.7 million respectively in the accelerated auction. SA's Test skipper Dean Elgar, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, and Keegan Petersen found no bidders. Bavuma, who will lead SA in the T20 World Cup next month, remained unsold.

Costliest buys Here are the costliest buys

Stubbs and Jansen were the highest and third-highest bids. Top-order batter Rilee Rossouw (R 6.9 million) and left-armer Wayne Parnell (R 5.6 million) were bought by Pretoria Capitals. Wicket-keeper Donavon Ferreira, who averages over 50 and strikes close to 150 in T20s, was picked by Joburg Super Kings (R 5.5 million). Seamer Sisansda Magala (R 5.4 million) was roped in by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Super Giants Here is Durban Super Giants squad for SA20

Durban picked a total of six overseas players in their 17-man unit. Batters: Henrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles (West Indies), Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock. All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul (West Indies), Wiaan Mulder, Christian Jonker, Jason Holder (West Indies), Kyle Mayers (West Indies). Bowlers: Kyle Abbott, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madhushanka (Sri Lanka), Reece Topley (England), Penelan Subrayen.

Sunrisers Sunrisers Eastern Cape's squad for the tournament

Sunrisers raked in six overseas players in the total squad of 17. Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (England), Adam Rossington (England), Marques Ackerman, Aiden Markram. All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse (England), JJ Smuts, Tom Abell (England), Aya Gqamane, Roelof van der Merwe, James Fuller (England). Bowlers: Mason Crane (England), Junaid Dawood, Ottneil Baartman.

Capitals Here's how Pretoria Capitals look post the auction

Pretoria Capitals fetched six overseas players in the squad. Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt (England), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Will Jacks (England), Cameron Delport, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais. All-rounders: James Neesham (New Zealand), Wayne Parnell, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell. Bowlers: Josh Little (Ireland), Adil Rashid (England), Shaun Von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon, Anrich Nortje, Michael Pretorius.

Royals Paarl Royals squad for inaugural SA20

Paarl Royals were content with five overseas picks in the 17-member squad. Batters: Jason Roy (England), Eoin Morgan (England), Dane Vilas, Mithcell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Jos Buttler (England), David Miller. All-rounders: Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Codi Yusuf, Even Jones. Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, B Jorn Fortuin, Ramon Simmonds (West Indies), Obed McCoy (West Indies), Corbin Bosch.

MI Here's the squad for MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town have wound up with six overseas options in their squad. Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Webley Marshall. All-rounders: Odean Smith (West Indies), George Linde, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Liam Livingstone (England), Sam Curran (England). Bowlers: Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone (England), Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Ziyaad Abrahams, Kagiso Rabada.

Super Kings Joburg Super Kings squad for the maiden edition of SA20

Joburg Super Kings have six overseas options in their squad. Batters: Faf du Plessis, Donavon Ferreira, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Harry Brook (England), Kyle Verreynne, Leus Du Plooy. All-rounders: George Garton (England), Lewis Gregory (England), Romario Shepherd (West Indies). Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Lizaad Williams, Caleb Seleka, Nandre Burger, Malusi Soboto, Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), Gerland Coetzee.