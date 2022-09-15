Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, Afghanistan announce 15-member squad: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 15, 2022, 03:45 pm 1 min read

Afghanistan's 15-member squad has been announced (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan have named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, starting in Australia on next month. Mohammad Nabi will lead the side. He was the skipper in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, and Noor Ahmad, who were all part of the Asia Cup squad, miss out. Here are the details.

Squad A look at Afghanistan's World Cup squad

Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib