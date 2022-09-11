Sports

Asia Cup (final), SL vs PAK: Babar opts to field

Asia Cup (final), SL vs PAK: Babar opts to field

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga owns 68 T20I scalps (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A formidable-looking Sri Lanka will lock horns with Pakistan in a bid to claim the Asia Cup 2022 title. The Lankans commanded a five-wicket win in Saturday's Super Four clash. Pathum Nissanka's 55* eased the 122-run chase for SL. Pakistan will be looking to settle the scores. The news from the center is that Babar Azam has chosen to field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this affair. Chasing sides have won six of eight matches played here in the tournament underway. The wicket has been of immense help to both batters and bowlers. Teams should eye a score around 180-185. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Pakistan own a 13-9 win-loss record against the Lankans in 20-overs cricket. The tally includes a six-wicket win from the 2016 Asia Cup. However, Pakistan were routed by SL in the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup underway.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Mohammad Rizwan has hoarded 226 runs in Asia Cup 2022, averaging 56.50. Naseem Shah has six T20I wickets at 16.33. Babar Azam has slammed 2,749 T20I runs at 42.95 (100s: 1, 50s: 26). Wanindu Hasaranga owns 68 T20I scalps at 15.00. Pathum Nissanka has scored 165 runs in Asia Cup 2022 at 41.25. Kusal Mendis has clobbered 298 T20I runs this year, averaging 29.80.

Teams Here are the two teams

SL Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka PAK Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain