Asia Cup, final: Sri Lanka hammer 170/6 against Pakistan

Written by V Shashank Sep 11, 2022, 09:23 pm 3 min read

Hasaranga slammed 36 runs in the final(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka have managed a daunting 170/6 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 final. Pakistan pacers rampaged right from the start to force early inroads. However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (45-ball 71*) and Wanindu Hasaranga (21-ball 36) laid a fightback to put the Lankans in command. Haris Rauf (3/29) was the show-stopper for Pakistan. Here's more.

1-6 SL manage 42/3 in PP overs

19-year-old Naseem routed an in-form Kusal Mendis on a jaffa in the first over besides conceding only four. SL bounced back to plunder 12 and 7 runs in the next two overs. Haris Rauf trumped Lankan linchpin Pathum Nissanka (8) before giving up five runs. Mohammad Hasnain gave up eight runs, followed by Haris cleaning Danushka Gunathilaka on an inswinger before surrendering six runs.

Record Mendis scripts an unwanted record

Mendis, who was floored by Naseem on an inswinger, recorded his 26th duck in internationals. As per Cricbuzz, it's the second-most ducks by a player since Mendis' international debut in 2015. England's Jonny Bairstow has failed to open his account on most occasions in this regard (27). Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali (25) and South African speedster Kagiso Rabada (23) trail the Lankan batter.

Records A look at other interesting records

As per Cricbuzz, Mendis has been dismissed in the first over of the Asia Cup 2022 for the third time in six innings. SL haven't won a T20I when batting first in 2022, with a 0-7 win-loss record. Plus, the chasing sides have won 18 of 21 T20Is in Dubai since 2021. Only time will tell if the last two points hold true here.

7-15 Lankans fight back, steer to 117/6 in middle overs

SL managed five runs, followed by eight runs off Iftikhar Ahmed at the expense of Dhananjaya de Silva's wicket (28). Shadab Khan tallied seven runs but got the better of Dasun Shanaka. At 58/5, hard-hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa joined hands with all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to stitch a 50-plus stand. Haris was belted for two back-to-back fours before getting out Hasaranga and tallying 11 runs.

Rajapaksa Rajapaksa rises to the occasion

Rajapaksa's swashbuckling abilities with the willow have been the talk of the cricket fraternity since IPL 2022. He was at his brutal best in the Asia Cup 2022, with impactful knocks throughout. His scores read 38(29), 2(4), 31(14), 25*(17), 24(19), and now a 45-ball 71*, studded with six fours and three sixes. He clocked his third T20I fifty and second versus Pakistan.

16-20 Lankans emerge triumphant in the death overs

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled full to concede only three runs. Naseem was belted for 16 runs, with a six each from Rajapaksa and Chamika Karunaratne. SL whacked 11 runs, with Rajapaksa being dropped on 46 with two balls to spare. Hasnain was smashed for eight, with a six off Rajapaksa's willow that was dropped due to a collision, followed by a 15-run over.