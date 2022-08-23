Sports

India, Pakistan make gains in ICC ODI Rankings: Details here

Written by V Shashank Aug 23, 2022, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill's 130 guided India to a win in the final ODI against Zimbabwe

India have received a boost in the latest ICC ODI Rankings (teams). Led by KL Rahul, the Men in Blue punched a 13-run win against Zimbabwe in the third ODI to clinch the series 3-0. India have now bettered their ratings from 108 to 111 and occupy the third spot. Pakistan (107) follow suit post a 3-0 win over the Netherlands.

ZIM vs IND India stamped a clinical 3-0 win over Zimbabwe

India was all over Zimbabwe in the first and second ODIs, winning by 10 and five wickets, respectively. Shubman Gill's 130 propelled India to 289 in the last ODI, which they won by 13 runs. Gill emerged as the Player of the Series after having amassed 245 runs while averaging 122.50. Meanwhile, spinner Axar Patel pocketed six scalps at 12.33.

NED vs PAK Pakistan hand a 3-0 drubbing to the Dutchmen

Pakistan eked out a 16-run win versus the Netherlands in the first ODI. Fakhar Zaman (109) and Babar Azam (74) amassed the bulk of their runs. In the second ODI, the visitors chased down 187, riding on Mohammad Rizwan (69*) and Babar's heroics (57). Babar (91) and Naseem Shah (5/33) were the architects of Pakistan's nine-run win in the dead rubber on Sunday.

Rankings A look at the standings

New Zealand continue to hold the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings (124) after the 2-1 win in West Indies. England (119) follow them. They can usurp the Kiwis, provided the latter suffer a series defeat in Australia. India (111), Pakistan (107), Australia (101), and South Africa (101) trail them. Bangladesh (92), Sri Lanka (92), West Indies (71), and Afghanistan (69) are next.

ODIs Australia to host Zimbabwe, New Zealand for ODI series

Australia will host Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting August 28. Interestingly, the Aussies last played Zimbabwe in 50-over cricket during the 2014 Triangular series involving SA. Later, they will host New Zealand for three ODIs set to commence on September 6. A series win will leapfrog them to the fourth spot in ODI Rankings.

Information What about India, Pakistan?

India's next attempt to climb up the ODI Rankings comes during September when they host SA for three ODIs. On the other hand, Pakistan won't play an ODI until the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.