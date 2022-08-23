Sports

2022 US Open: All you need to know

2022 US Open: All you need to know

Written by V Shashank Aug 23, 2022, 04:14 pm 3 min read

Medvedev enters the US Open as the defending champion (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

The highly-coveted US Open is right around the corner. This would be the 142nd edition of the hard-court event which takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Reigning champion Daniil Medvedev headlines the men's singles event. Meanwhile, Polish ace Iga Swiatek enters as the hot favorite in women's singles. Here is everything you need to know.

Seeds Presenting the top seeds in men's and women's singles

World number one Medvedev has been handed the number one seed for the 2022 US Open. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, and Felix Auger-Aliassime complete the top eight seeds in order. Meanwhile, Swiatek is the number one seed in women's singles. Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Simona Halep, and Jessica Pegula follow suit.

Nadal Nadal can reclaim the world number one spot

Nadal will be raring to re-capture the number one rank for the first time since February 2, 2020. The Spaniard isn't defending any points as he didn't participate in the last edition. As per ATP, when Medvedev drops the 2,000 points he is defending, Nadal will claim the top spot in the Rankings with 5,630 points.

Alcaraz Alcaraz seeks a historic feat

Alcaraz, who bested Tsitsipas in five sets at the 2021 US Open, is in reach of a colossal feat. As per ATP, he will become the youngest number one in the history of ATP Rankings, given he jumps to the number one spot on September 12. He would break Lleyton Hewitt's record set in November 2001 at the age of 20.

Women's Key players to watch out for in women's singles

Raducanu will be under pressure to defend 2,040 points at the US Open. Caroline Garcia's win in the Cincinnati Masters makes her a sturdy contender. Tennis legend Serena Williams will be retiring post this tournament. Simona Halep seeks her maiden hard-court slam. Besides the aforementioned, Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens, and Bianca Andreescu are former US Open winners. They can't be undermined at any expense.

Winners A look at the stats and last edition's winners

Jimmy Conners, Roger Federer, and Pete Sampras hold the Open Era record for the joint-most titles at the US Open (5). Medvedev is the defending champion, having bested Djokovic in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). Chris Evert holds the most titles in women's singles in the Open Era (6). Raducanu won the 2021 US Open after having beaten Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.

Details Schedule; prize money, points on offer

The main draw will take place between August 29 and September 11. The women's singles will conclude on September 10, while the men's singles finale will be held on September 11. In men's, the winner and runner-up will rake in $2,600,000 (2,000 points) and $1,300,000 (1,200 points), respectively. In women's, the winner and finalist shall receive $2.6 million (2,000 points) and $1.3 million (1,300 points), respectively.