Sports

Mifel Tennis Open: Daniil Medvedev claims his 250th match win

Mifel Tennis Open: Daniil Medvedev claims his 250th match win

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 04, 2022, 01:44 pm 2 min read

Medvedev has won 13 ATP titles so far (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

World number one Daniil Medvedev claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata at the Mifel Tennis Open on Thursday. The Russian secured his 250th match win as he returned to hard courts after playing the Miami quarter-finals in March. Medvedev would next take on Ricardas Berankis, who beat Facundo Bagnis 7-6(4), 6-3. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Medvedev now has a win-loss record of 250-109 on the ATP Tour.

The world number one has clinched 13 titles as of now, 12 of which have come on hard courts.

Medvedev is also a one-time Grand Slam champion.

He defeated Novak Djokovic to win the 2021 US Open.

Earlier this year, he finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open.

Information A look at Medvedev's record on hard courts

Medvedev is 198-69 on hard courts. As many as 12 of his total 13 singles titles have come on this surface (2018: Tokyo, Winston-Salem, Sydney. 2019: Shanghai Masters, St Petersburg, Cincinnati Masters, Sofia. 2020: ATP Finals, Paris Masters. 2021: US Open, Canada Masters, Marseille).

Do you know? Medvedev attained this feat

Earlier this year, Medvedev became the third Russian to become the world number one (ATP Rankings) after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. Kafelnikov spent six weeks at the top, while Safin held the top spot for nine weeks.

Stats Other major stats of Medvedev

Medvedev was the most successful player in 2021 (ATP match-wins). He was 63-13 besides winning four titles. Medvedev became the third Russian after Kafelnikov and Safin to win a Grand Slam (US Open). He also captured his fourth ATP Masters 1000 crown in Toronto. He became one of the two active players outside the Big Four with four Masters 1000 titles.

Information His form in 2022

Medvedev has a win-loss record of 28-10 in the ongoing season. The Russian is yet to win a title this season. He reached the final in Netherlands and Halle. Medvedev lost to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.