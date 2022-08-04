Sports

2022 CWG: Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh wins bronze medal

Aug 04, 2022

Gurdeep Singh won bronze in men's 109-plus kg category (Source: Twitter)

Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh clinched a bronze medal in the men's 109+kg category in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. The 26-year-old lifted 167kg in snatch and 223kg in clean and jerk categories to bag a podium finish. Most notably, this was India's first-ever medal in the heavyweight category. Overall, India pocketed its 10th medal in weightlifting at the global event underway. Here's more.

Attempts Gurdeep turns around a shaky start

It wasn't a desirable start for Gurdeep as he failed in his first snatch attempt (167kg). He aced the second try but failed in his third attempt (173kg). He entered the clean and jerk at the joint-third spot. Gurdeep managed a 207kg lift at first but fluffed in his second attempt (215kg). He then increased the barbell by 8kg to record a 223kg lift.

Podium Gurdeep sets a new national record!

Gurdeep, who is a seven-time national champion, had a wrist injury that dented his chances of silver. Nonetheless, his 223kg effort in the clean and jerk is his new personal best and national record. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Muhammad Nooh Butt snared gold for lifting a record 405kg (173kg + 232kg). New Zealand's David Andrew Lite snatched silver for his 394kg effort (170kg + 224kg).

Journey A look at Gurdeep's early years

Gurdeep started his weightlifting journey in Khanna district, Punjab, in 2010. His coach identified his talent and recommended him to the Indian team head coach Vijay Sharma. Gurdeep joined the Indian National Camp in 2015 and since then, he has risen as India's premium talent in the heavyweight category. He won bronze at the 2017 Commonwealth Championship and later Commonwealth Senior Championship in 2021.

CWG India's fifth bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Gurdeep won the fifth bronze medal for India at the 2022 CWG. He joins fellow weightlifters Gururaja Poojary (men's 61kg), Harjinder Kaur (women's 71kg), and Lovepreet Singh (men's 109kg). Overall, India have pocketed 18 medals, including five gold and six silver. India have won 10 medals in weightlifting alone as they conclude their campaign in the sport (Gold: 3, Silver: 3, Bronze: 4).