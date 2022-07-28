Sports

Commonwealth Games: Manpreet Singh, PV Sindhu named India's flag-bearers

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 28, 2022, 09:59 am 2 min read

PV Sindhu won bronze at the Tokyo Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Wednesday, named India men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh and badminton star PV Sindhu as the nation's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), starting July 28. Sindhu was picked by the IOA after javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the CWG due to an injury. Meanwhile, Manpreet's name was added later.

Twitter Post India's flag-bearers for 2022 CWG

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

Over the years, both Sindhu (badminton) and Manpreet (hockey) have claimed several laurels for India.

Sindhu was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, Manpreet led the Indian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Sindhu Sindhu won bronze medal at Tokyo Games

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after beating China's He Bingjiao (women's singles). With a historic win, Sindhu became the first Indian to secure two Olympic medals in badminton. In the Rio 2016 Olympics, Sindhu became the first Indian to claim sliver in the sport. The 27-year-old is one of India's medal hopefuls this time too.

Elation Sindhu expresses her contentment

"It's a great honor to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering. I'm extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the flag-bearer," said Sindhu after being named the female flag-bearer.

Neeraj Chopra Neeraj Chopra ruled out of CWG

India's Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games last year (javelin throw), was initially named India's flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the 2022 CWG. The 24-year-old got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship, where he secured the silver medal. Chopra suffered a groin injury during the final before undergoing an MRI scan thereafter.