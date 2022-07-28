Sports

India hammer WI in rain-hit 3rd ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 28, 2022, 03:07 am 2 min read

Mohammad Siraj impressed with the ball for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Team India beat West Indies in the third and final ODI to seal the three-match series 3-0. Rain reduced the game to 40 overs per side before it interrupted the proceedings once again as play resumed to make it 35 overs a side. India managed 225/3 in 36 overs before a revised target of 257 was set. WI managed (137/10) in 26 overs.

WI vs IND India down WI in rain-hit encounter

India were 115/1 after 24 overs before rain intervened. Play resumed after quite some time and the covers came on right after the 36th over. The match was revised to 35 overs for WI to chase down 257. For India, Shikhar Dhawan (58) and Shubman Gill (98*) smashed fifties. WI faltered at the start in the chase and that saw them suffer.

Dhawan Dhawan smashes his 37th ODI fifty

Indian opener Dhawan went on to score a 74-ball 58. The southpaw smashed seven fours. Dhawan has raced to 6,493 runs in ODIs at 45.40. The senior Indian batter registered his 37th ODI fifty. Dhawan has gotten past 1,000 ODI runs against WI (1,012 at 34.89), becoming the seventh Indian to achieve this record. He now has seven ODI fifties versus WI.

Shubman Gill Career-best score for Shubman in international cricket

Shubman Gill was terrific for India, scoring a sublime 98* from 98 balls. He hit seven fours and two sixes. Sadly, Gill didn't get the time to score his ton as India's innings was abruptly cut short at 225/3 after 36 overs. Gill has amassed 254 runs at 50.80. He has two ODI ffities. In Tests, his best score is 91 (579 runs).

Do you know? India race to a 70-63 win-loss record

With this win, India have a 70-63 win-loss record against the Windies in 50-overs cricket (four no-results and two ties). The Men in Blue won the 2019 tour of WI by 2-0. India had won the 2017 tour by a 3-1 margin.

Information Shreyas ends the series on a high

Shreyas Iyer scored another solid 43 for Team India, having faced 34 balls. He smashed four fours and a six. Iyer ended the series with scores of 54, 63, and 43, accumulating 160 runs. He has 1,108 ODI runs at 42.62.

Information Chahal surpasses Ishant's tally for India

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four wickets for India (4/17). The right-arm spinner has raced to 118 ODI wickets. He has now surpassed Ishant Sharma's wickets tally in ODIs (115). Chahal has 20 ODI wickets versus WI.