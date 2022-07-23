Sports

India beat West Indies in 1st ODI: Key stats

India beat West Indies in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 23, 2022, 03:15 am 2 min read

Dhawan scored 97 for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat West Indies in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Asked to bat, India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's 97 to post 308/7 in 50 overs. Shubman Gill (63) and Shreyas Iyer (54) contributed too. In response, WI were going along nicely at one stage before India fought back. The hosts took the game close but fell short.

WI vs IND How did the match pan out?

Indian openers Dhawan and Gill added 119 runs for the first wicket. Gill was run out after a lazy piece of running. Dhawan joined hands with Shreyas next. India were going well but WI hit back and restricted them to 308. WI lost Shai Hope early on before resurrecting their innings. India hit back but the game was taken until the end.

Dhawan 36th ODI fifty for Dhawan

Dhawan scored a 99-ball 97, slamming 10 fours and three sixes. He has surpassed the 6,400-run mark in ODIs (6,422) at an average of 45.54. He slammed his 36th ODI fifty and a sixth versus WI. Notably, he slammed his fifth fifty on West Indies soil. Dhawan has raced to 941 ODI runs against WI. In West Indies, he has notched 500 runs at 29.41.

Duo Maiden fifty for Gill; Iyer surpasses 1,000 ODI runs

Playing his fourth ODI, Gill went on to register his maiden ODI fifty. He hit six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 120.75. Shreyas chipped in with a crucial 57-ball 54. He managed to hit five fours and two sixes. The talented Iyer now has 10 ODI fifties. He has surpassed the 1,000-run mark (1,001) at 41.71.

Do you know? Key numbers for Joseph and Motie

Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets for 61 runs from his 10 overs. He has raced to 80 ODI wickets at 27.72. Gudakesh Motie continued to impress for WI, claiming 2/54. He has eight scalps from four games at just 16.75.

Duo Mayers and Brooks shine for WI

Kyle Mayers hit a 68-ball 75 for WI. He slammed 10 fours and one six. Mayers has raced to 336 ODI runs at 30.55. This was his maiden ODI fifty. He also has an ODI hundred (120) under his belt. Mayers shared a terrific century-plus stand alongside Shamarh Brooks for the second wicket. Brooks perished for 46 and has raced to 578 runs.

Information 3rd ODI fifty for King

Brandon King hit a 66-ball 54. His knock was laced with two fours and two sixes. King hit his third ODI fifty. He has 386 runs at 27.57. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran (25) has surpassed the 1,300-run mark (1,318) at 34.68.