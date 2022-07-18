Sports

WI vs IND: All-rounder Jason Holder returns to ODI squad

WI vs IND: All-rounder Jason Holder returns to ODI squad

Written by V Shashank Jul 18, 2022, 03:12 pm 3 min read

Jason Holder has snared 23 ODI scalps against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Hosts West Indies have named a 13-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The matches will take place at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, on July 22, 24, and 27. All-rounder Jason Holder returns to the mix. Pacer Anderson Philip and bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd miss out after poor shows in the concluded one-dayers. Here's more.

Holder Holder's return bolsters Windies line-up

Holder was rested for the home series against Bangladesh. He will be raring to set foot on the cricketing field. The 30-year-old star all-rounder last faced India in February. He managed 57 in the first ODI. On the bowling front, he claimed figures of 4/34 in the third and final one-dayer. Overall, he has 450 runs and 23 scalps against India across 25 matches.

Information West Indies' ODI squad for India series

West Indies' ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

WI vs BAN West Indies suffer a humbling 3-0 defeat by Bangladesh

The Windies had a nightmarish run in the concluded three-match ODIs against the Bangla Tigers. Bangladesh won the rain-affected duel to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The hosts folded on 112 in the next outing to suffer a nine-wicket drubbing. WI put up a fight in the dead rubber, riding on Nicholas Pooran's 73. However, Bangladesh proved too good to be overpowered.

ENG v IND India trounced England 2-1 in ODIs

India bested England by five wickets in Manchester to claim the three-match series 2-1. England had gone 1-0 down but made a return in the second match. India then claimed the decider. Batting first, England posted 259/10 in 45.5 overs. Jos Buttler scored 60 as Hardik Pandya claimed four scalps. In response, India rode on match-winning knocks by Rishabh Pant (125*) and Pandya (71).

Captain Dhawan to lead India in ODIs; Kohli, Rohit rested

As far as India are concerned, Shikhar Dhawan will lead them in the WI. He led the side in the three-ODI series in Sri Lanka last year. Back then, the senior members of the side were involved in the England Test series. Dhawan finished as India's leading run-scorer in the series, having slammed 128 runs at 64.00.

Information Presenting India's squad for ODIs against West Indies

India's ODI squad for WI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.