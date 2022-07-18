Sports

ENG vs IND: Unique records scripted by Hardik Pandya

Hardik registered a rare double in the third ODI

India beat England in the third ODI at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Sunday. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was one of the architects of India's historic win. He took four wickets and later slammed a match-winning 71 in the run-chase. Hardik was adjudged the Player of the Series for contributing throughout the three games.

Figures Career-best bowling figures in ODIs

Hardik finished with stupendous figures of 4/24 in seven overs. He bowled as many as three maiden overs. Hardik dismissed Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, and Jos Buttler during the innings. Interestingly, it is the first instance of Hardik taking more than three wickets in an ODI. His previous-best ODI figures came on his debut (3/31 vs New Zealand, 2016).

Information Hardik fancies bowling in England

Hardik now has his best bowling figures in each of the three formats in England. His only five-wicket haul in Tests came in 2018 at Nottingham (5/28). Meanwhile, Hardik's career-best T20I figures came in Southampton earlier this month (4/33).

Double Hardik registers a rare double

After recording his career-best ODI figures, Hardik went on to slam his eighth half-century in the format (71 off 55 balls). He became just the fourth Indian man to register the double of 50-plus runs and four-plus wickets in an ODI. Kris Srikkanth (1988), Sachin Tendulkar (1998), Sourav Ganguly (1999, 2000), and Yuvraj Singh (2008, 2011) are the only other Indians with this feat.

Numbers International numbers of Hardik in 2022

Hardik has played 12 internationals for India in 2022. He has slammed 317 runs in these matches at a remarkable average of 45.28. The Indian all-rounder also owns 12 wickets at 20.08 (average difference of 25.20). Hardik has six wickets each in ODIs and T20Is. Interestingly, he has a four-wicket haul each in both white-ball formats this year.

Information Player of the Series

As stated, Hardik received the Player of the Series award after India's 2-1 win. The Indian all-rounder slammed 100 runs in two innings and took six wickets at an incredible average of 12.33. He leaked just 74 runs from 17.0 overs.