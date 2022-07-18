Sports

ENG vs SA, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 18, 2022, 01:24 pm 3 min read

Jos Buttler scored 60 in the last ODI (Source: Twitter/@josbuttler)

After a 2-1 drubbing against India, hosts England will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting July 19. England looked out of sorts in the one-dayers against India, something they would look to avoid. Keshav Maharaj is the stand-in captain for SA in ODIs. The visitors have a hostile-looking set-up to tackle the Three Lions. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street will host this affair. It has been a batter-friendly venue, boasting an average first-innings score of 245. Chasing sides have won 11 of 20 ODIs played here. Pacers have known to run riot at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Sony SIX (5:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Data Here's the head-to-head record in ODIs

England have a 28-30 win-loss record against the Proteas in ODIs (one tied and four no-results). Both teams last faced a bilateral series in England in 2017. The hosts won by 2-1, with SA bagging a win in the dead rubber.

ENG vs SA SA eye glory over a frail-looking England

England's top-order failures have caused them troubles of late. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root can't afford a poor show. Their middle-order looks solid, with Jos Buttler and an in-form Moeen Ali. Bowling-wise, Reece Topley could be the deciding factor. For SA, Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan are pivotal figures with the willow. Pacers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje could wreak havoc.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Craig Overton, Reece Topley. South Africa (Probable XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Aiden Markram, Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Quinton de Kock has smashed 303 runs in five outings this year. He has a hundred and two fifties. David Miller has bashed 136 runs across six ODIs in 2022 at 45.33. Left-arm quick Reece Topley has snared 11 wickets in the last five matches. He averages 14.72. Jos Buttler has belted 342 runs across the last five innings. He averages a monstrous 114.00.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Liam Livingstone, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Janneman Malan, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.