Sports

England beat South Africa in 2nd ODI: Key stats

England beat South Africa in 2nd ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 23, 2022, 01:20 am 2 min read

England defeated SA in the second ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

In a rain-hit encounter at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England beat South Africa in the second ODI. The match was reduced to 29 overs per side after persistent rain. England managed 201/10 in 28.1 overs. Dwaine Pretorius claimed four wickets. In response, South Africa (83/10) were rocked early on with the bat to surrender the tie.

Match How did the match pan out?

England didn't get the desired momentum with the bat and were reduced to 101/6. Liam Livingstone managed 38 as Sam Curran (35) and David Willey (21) scored useful runs to help England get to 201. Pretorius (4/36) was the chief architect for SA. SA then were left stunned to be 6/4. This took the game away from them. The series is now tied 1-1.

Information Key numbers for Pretorius and Shamsi

Pretorius (4/36) took his maiden four-wicket haul. He now has 35 scalps at 27.05. Tabraiz Shamsi (2/39) has 49 ODI wickets at 33.26. The left-arm spinner steered clear of Chris Morris (48).

England Crucial stats for these England batters

Livingstone was the top scorer for England with a 26-ball 38. He smashed 1 four and three sixes. The hard-hitting batter now has 250 ODI runs at 31.25. Sam Curran hit an 18-ball 35. He smashed two fours and three sixes to get to 194 ODI runs at 27.71. Meanwhile, Willey scored 25 from 25 balls to amass 478 ODI runs.

Information Rashid races to 165 ODI wickets

Adil Rashid claimed three wickets for 29 runs from his six overs. He has now raced to 165 ODI wickets at 33.29. Willey claimed one wicket and has 79 for England at 30.46.

Ducks A tale of ducks for the SA batters

Rassie van der Dussen scored a four-ball duck. He was dismissed by Reece Topley. This is now Rassie's maiden ODI duck in 31 innings. Janneman Malan scored a six-ball duck. This was his second in ODIs. Joining the two was Aiden Markram, who was out for a diamond duck. Markram registered his third duck in ODI cricket.