Sports

WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan falls for 97

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 22, 2022, 09:39 pm 2 min read

Dhawan and Gill added a superb century upfront (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed a superb 97 in the first ODI against West Indies at Port of Spain on Friday. The southpaw went on to add two defining partnerships alongside Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Team India has gone past the 200-run mark for the loss of two wickets. Gill fell for 63 before Dhawan perished as well, missing out on a ton.

Numbers 36th ODI fifty and a sixth versus WI

Dhawan has surpassed the 6,400-run mark in ODIs (6,422) at an average of 45.54. He has hit his 36th ODI fifty and a sixth versus WI. Notably, he slammed his fifth fifty on West Indies soil. Dhawan has also gone past 900 career ODI runs against WI (941). In West Indies, he has notched 500 runs at 29.41.

Career Decoding the ODI career stats of Dhawan

At away venues (home of opposition), Dhawan now has 2,795 runs at 41.10. He has four tons and 18 fifties. At home, the senior player has amassed 1,865 runs at 43.37. He has five tons and 12 fifties. At neutral venues, Dhawan has scored 1,762 runs at 58.73. His tally includes eight tons and six fifties.

Information Dhawan adds two crucial stands

Dhawan consumed 99 balls for his 97. He slammed 10 fours and three sixes. He added a century-plus stand (119) alongside Gill for the opening wicket. Thereafter, he added another 96 runs alongside Shreyas.