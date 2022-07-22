Sports

Can India Women win gold at Commonwealth Games? Mandhana answers

Written by V Shashank Jul 22, 2022, 08:15 pm 2 min read

Women's cricket will feature at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It would be the first edition the T20 tournament at the multi-sport event. Edgbaston in Birmingham will play host to the eight-team tourney commencing on July 29. Speaking on the buzz surrounding the event, India Women vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, has said that they are aiming for a gold medal at the 2022 CWG. Here's more.

Statement Here's what Mandhana said

"We haven't had an experience of playing in a Commonwealth Games, where we'll strive to get the gold medal because we've always imagined us lifting the trophy and trying to put us on a podium where we lift a trophy," said Mandhana during a media interaction. She feels the prospect of getting a podium finish and a medal is exciting to look forward to.

Groups CWG: India drawn with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan

India Women, who are seated in Group A, will lock horns with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan in the league stage. England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka constitute Group B. The top two teams of each group will advance to the semi-finals. Winners of the semi-finals will compete for gold, while the losing sides will compete for a bronze-medal finish.

SL vs IND India Women beat Sri Lanka 2-1

India thumped Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20Is held last month. Harmanpreet was adjudged as the Player of the Series. She amassed 92 runs at 92.00. Jemimah Rodrigues (72) and Mandhana (62) were the second and third-most run-getters for the visitors. Spinner Radha Yadav was class apart, pocketing four scalps at 19.50. India Women then followed with a 3-0 win in ODIs.

Squad India Women squad for Commonwealth Games

India Women named a solid-looking 15-member squad for 2022 CWG earlier this month. India Women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana. Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.