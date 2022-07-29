Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian boxer Shiva Thapa beats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 29, 2022, 05:27 pm 1 min read

Shiva Thapa beat Suleman Baloch 5-0

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in his opening bout (men's 63.5kg category) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) at the National Exhibition Center in Solihull. The former won by unanimous decision to advance to Round of 16. Thapa, the 2015 World bronze medallist, was all over his Pakistani counterpart throughout the bout. Here are further details.

Information Thapa beat Baloch 5-0

India's Shiva Thapa took less than 10 minutes to beat Baloch in the Round of 32. The Indian claimed a 5-0 win. Thapa will face 2021 world bronze medallist Reese Lynch (Scotland) in the next round.

Achievements A look at Thapa's achievements

In 2014, Thapa unlocked the greatest achievement of his career by winning the bronze medal at the World Championship in Miami. In 2015, Thapa became only the third Indian to win a medal at the AIBA World Boxing Championships (bronze medal). He qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympic (men's 56 kg event). Thapa won the silver medal at the 2017 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.