2022 Commonwealth Games: Here's India's schedule for August 4

Written by V Shashank Aug 04, 2022, 11:55 am 3 min read

PV Sindhu will face Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha in R32 (Source: Twitter)

The Indian contingent has had a promising campaign in the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far. The action isn't over yet, as India could cash in a few more medals on Day 7. Indian boxers eye a podium finish, while long-jumpers Murali Sreesankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya will be competing in the finals. Later, the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Wales.

Table tennis Indians to be in action in table tennis

Table tennis commences at 2 PM. In mixed doubles, Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison (round of 64), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (round of 32), Achantha Sharath Kamal /Sreeja Akula (round of 32), Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty, and Achantha Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (round of 32) will look to advance further. Later, Tennison, Akula, and Batra will partake in the women's singles round of 32.

Long jump Long jump: Sreesankar, Anees on the cusp of winning gold!

Athletics starts at 2:30 PM, with Sarita Singh and Manju Bala live in action for the women's hammer throw qualifying round. Two-time Asian Games gold medallist, Hima Das, competes in the women's 200m round 1 heat 2 (3:03 PM). Sreesankar and Anees seek the yellow metal in the men's long jump final (August 5, 12:12 AM).

Events Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth have a lot on their shoulders

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be competing in the round of 32 women's (3 PM) and men's singles (4 PM), respectively. B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa (mixed doubles R32) will face England (4 PM). Lakshya Sen and Akarshi Kashyap are pitted against Pakistan and St. Helena, respectively. Meanwhile, Mridul Borgohain will feature in men's singles lawn bowls (4 PM).

Events Indian athletes seek semi-final berth in boxing

Bavleen Kaur will look to clear the individual qualification in rhythmic gymnastics (4:30 PM). Boxing starts at 4:45 PM. The likes of Amit Panghal (over 48kg-51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (over 67kg-60kg), Sagar Ahlawat (over 92kg), and Rohit Tokas (over 63.5kg-67kg) will be competing in the quarter-finals. They will be assured of a medal if they proceed to the final.

Squash Eminent Indian athletes to be seen in squash

Squash begins at 5:30 PM. In R32, Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh (women's doubles) face Sri Lanka, while Senthilkumar Velavan and Abhay Singh are pitted against British Virgin Islands (6 PM). Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal and Joshana Chinappa-Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu will compete in the mixed doubles round of 16. Chinappa-Pallikal will later participate in the women's doubles round of 16.

Information Can the Indian men's hockey team overcome Wales?

The Indian men's hockey team will cross swords with Wales in their last Pool B match (6:30 PM). They trounced Canada 8-0 on Wednesday. Earlier, India bested Ghana 11-0 before being held 4-4 by England in their second encounter.