2022 Commonwealth Games: Here's India's schedule for August 4
The Indian contingent has had a promising campaign in the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far. The action isn't over yet, as India could cash in a few more medals on Day 7. Indian boxers eye a podium finish, while long-jumpers Murali Sreesankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya will be competing in the finals. Later, the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Wales.
Table tennis commences at 2 PM. In mixed doubles, Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison (round of 64), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (round of 32), Achantha Sharath Kamal /Sreeja Akula (round of 32), Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty, and Achantha Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (round of 32) will look to advance further. Later, Tennison, Akula, and Batra will partake in the women's singles round of 32.
Athletics starts at 2:30 PM, with Sarita Singh and Manju Bala live in action for the women's hammer throw qualifying round. Two-time Asian Games gold medallist, Hima Das, competes in the women's 200m round 1 heat 2 (3:03 PM). Sreesankar and Anees seek the yellow metal in the men's long jump final (August 5, 12:12 AM).
PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be competing in the round of 32 women's (3 PM) and men's singles (4 PM), respectively. B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa (mixed doubles R32) will face England (4 PM). Lakshya Sen and Akarshi Kashyap are pitted against Pakistan and St. Helena, respectively. Meanwhile, Mridul Borgohain will feature in men's singles lawn bowls (4 PM).
Bavleen Kaur will look to clear the individual qualification in rhythmic gymnastics (4:30 PM). Boxing starts at 4:45 PM. The likes of Amit Panghal (over 48kg-51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (over 67kg-60kg), Sagar Ahlawat (over 92kg), and Rohit Tokas (over 63.5kg-67kg) will be competing in the quarter-finals. They will be assured of a medal if they proceed to the final.
Squash begins at 5:30 PM. In R32, Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh (women's doubles) face Sri Lanka, while Senthilkumar Velavan and Abhay Singh are pitted against British Virgin Islands (6 PM). Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal and Joshana Chinappa-Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu will compete in the mixed doubles round of 16. Chinappa-Pallikal will later participate in the women's doubles round of 16.
The Indian men's hockey team will cross swords with Wales in their last Pool B match (6:30 PM). They trounced Canada 8-0 on Wednesday. Earlier, India bested Ghana 11-0 before being held 4-4 by England in their second encounter.