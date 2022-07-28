Sports

Commonwealth Games, AUSW vs INDW: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 28, 2022, 09:18 pm 3 min read

Can Smriti Mandhana make the difference for India Women? (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India Women are set to face Australia Women in the first match of Group A at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This is the first time women's cricket has been introduced in the event. There will be two groups comprising of four teams each. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the opening game in such an event sets the tone. Here's more.

Details Timing, TV listing, and pitch report

The match is set to be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham and will start at 4:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on the Sony LIV app (paid subscription). The pitch will assist batters at large and whoever wins the toss will look to bat first. Pacers will have their say too.

India Women India will look to offer a solid approach

India haven't played at Edgbaston but Harmanpreet doesn't see that as a drawback, stating most wickets in England are similar. Pooja Vastrakar and S Meghana have COVID-19 but the team still looks balanced. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma hold the key upfront. Harmanpreet will provide valuable experience. With the ball, India Women will look up to Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav.

AUSW Australia Women are the favorites

Australia Women are the favorites going into this match. They have bossed the show in big events and skipper Meg Lanning will be confident. Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy are solid customers with the bat alongside Lanning. In terms of bowling, Jess Jonassen, Tahila McGrath, and all-rounder Ellyse Perry can win Australia the match. It's a solid Aussie unit and India need substance.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

AUSW probable XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt INDW probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Performers A look at the top performers

Harmanpreet has amassed 2,411 runs in T20Is at 27.08. She needs 89 runs to complete a milestone of 2,500. Lanning has scored 3,120 runs in T20Is and is two short of surpassing Stafanie Taylor (3,121). Healy has 2,159 runs and can surpass England's Sarah Taylor (2,177). With the ball, Perry has 115 T20I wickets (2nd-highest). Poonam (98) needs two more wickets to reach 100.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 Fantasy team option 1: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tahila McGrath, Jess Jonassen Dream11 Fantasy team option 2: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tahila McGrath (c), Jess Jonassen, Alana King

Information Australia have bossed the show versus India

The two teams have met on 23 occasions. Australia have won 16 games. India have won six. One match didn't have a result. Australia Women beat India Women in the last bilateral series they played (2-0).