Disney Star claims rights of Australian cricket: Details here

Jul 24, 2022

Sony Pictures Network India are the current right-holders (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Disney Star has claimed the media rights of Australian cricket for seven years. Cricket Australia (CA), on Sunday, confirmed the new association with Disney Star (owned by The Walt Disney Company). Disney Star will broadcast Australian cricket throughout India and other Asian territories. While Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) presently have the rights of Australian cricket, the deal with Star will start next year.

Details Key details about the deal

It is understood that Disney Star outbid Sony Pictures Network India to crack a deal for nearly $280 million. Notably, the deal includes both television and digital rights. Clips and other footage for the Indian subcontinent are also part of the deal. As per a report in The Economic Times, the deal will include four India tours, comprising 26 matches over 70 days.

Information Other matches to be aired on Star

The deal with Star also includes two Ashes series, one white ball series between Australia and England, as well as bilateral matches with other boards. Meanwhile, Australia's premier T20 tournament, the Big Bash League and women's tournaments will also be aired on Star.

IPL Star India bagged TV rights of IPL (2023-27 cycle)

In June this year, Star India bagged the telecast rights (India) for the 2023-2027 cycle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) through the first ever e-auction of media rights. They clinched a winning bid of Rs. 23,575 crore. Meanwhile, Viacom18 claimed the digital rights (Rs. 23,758 crore). Notably, the value for the IPL media rights came out to be Rs. 48,390 crore.

CA The deal is believed to multiply the revenue

Cricket Australia believes the association with Star will multiply their revenues. "We are delighted to announce this new association with Disney Star from season 2023-24 onwards. Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer," CA CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

Sony SPN acquired rights of Australian cricket in 2017

In 2017, Sony Pictures Networks India acquired the media rights of Australian cricket for the Indian subcontinent (including Pakistan and Sri Lanka) for six years. As of now, Sony airs cricket matches in Australia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and the West Indies. SPN started the telecast of Australian cricket matches with the 2017/18 edition of Ashes.