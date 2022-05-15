Sports

Andrew Symonds leaves a rich cricketing legacy: His notable numbers

Andrew Symonds leaves a rich cricketing legacy: His notable numbers

Written by V Shashank May 15, 2022, 11:12 am 3 min read

Andrew Symonds was a two-time World Cup winner (Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Former Australian all-rounder, Andrew Symonds, died in a car accident on Saturday night. The incident took place 50 kilometers outside Townsville, Queensland. Symonds, 46, was one of the greatest Australian cricketers to have graced the game. He was a solid middle-order batter and one of the go-to players in clutch moments. We look at the records held by him in his cricketing career.

Stats A look at Symonds' international career

Symonds made his international debut in an ODI match against Pakistan in 1998. Across 198 ODIs, Symonds racked up 5,088 runs at 39.75 (six hundreds, 30 fifties). He claimed 133 wickets in the same Symonds scored 1,462 runs in 26 Tests at 40.61 (two hundreds and 10 fifties). He also pocketed 24 wickets. In 14 T20Is, he amassed 337 runs and affected eight dismissals.

Record Symonds held a world record for 20 years

Symonds once held the world record for hitting the most number of sixes in a First-class inning (16) and a total of 20 in the match. He clocked both these feats while playing for Gloucestershire in a match against Glamorgan in 1995. The record was broken by New Zealand's Colin Munro, who slammed 23 sixes in an outing between Auckland and Central Districts.

2008 Most expensive overseas player in IPL 2008 auction

Symonds played for Deccan Chargers in the inaugural season of Indian Premier League (2008). He was the most expensive overseas player and the second-most expensive bid in that auction. He represented Deccan Chargers for three seasons (2008-10), including a titular run in 2009. Later, he played for Mumbai Indians in what was his final season in 2011.

IPL Symonds' towering numbers in IPL

Symonds played 28 matches for the Deccan Chargers. He slammed 839 runs at 36.48 (SR 137.09). He pummelled one hundred (117* vs RR) and five fifties. He hammered a 21-ball 33 and grabbed figures worth 2/18 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 final. For MI, he amassed 135 runs across 11 matches at 33.75. Overall, he pocketed 20 wickets (economy 7.67).

Do you know? Symonds was a three-time member in ICC World ODI XI

In an international career spanning 11 years, Symonds was named thrice in ICC's World ODI XI. His maiden selection was in 2005. He was picked as the 12th man in 2006. He was named in the side on yet another occasion in 2008.

World Cup A look at Symonds' numbers in World Cup

Symonds was one of the linchpins during Australia's golden years in international cricket. He was a two-time World Cup winner (2003, 2007). The prolific batter struck 515 runs across 15 matches while averaging a stellar 103.00. He had a dominating run in the 2003 World Cup. He hoarded 326 runs at 163.00. Symonds, who bowled off-spin and medium pace, claimed seven wickets in total.

Twitter Post An absolute champion left us too soon!

Can’t believe what I’ve just woken up to 😔

Thinking of his family, his teammates and everyone in the cricket community. We’ve lost another one of our hero’s #RIPRoy — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 15, 2022

Twitter Post Sachin Tendulkar remembers his time with Symonds at MI

Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians.



May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family friends. pic.twitter.com/QnUTEZBbsD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022

Twitter Post One of the greatest all-rounders the game has ever seen!

Such heartbreaking news!

Andrew Symonds was an entertaining cricketer and a terrific all-rounder.

May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4irvHr7LtB — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 15, 2022