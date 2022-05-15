Sports

Australia's Andrew Symonds dies in car accident: Details here

Australia's Andrew Symonds dies in car accident: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall May 15, 2022, 08:47 am 2 min read

Symonds represented Australia between 1998 and 2009 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In what comes as a disturbing piece of news, former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car accident. The shocking incident transpired nearly 50 kilometers outside Townsville on Saturday night. Reportedly, Queensland police are investigating the car-crash in Hervey Range Road. One of Australia's greatest batters, Symonds represented the nation across formats between 1998 and 2009. Here are further details.

Information Symonds was driving the car alone

In a statement, Queensland police informed Symonds was driving the car alone on Hervey Range Road. "Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," read a statement. "Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."

Statement A look at Cricket Australia's statement

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups," Cricket Australia, in a statement, confirmed the development. "He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends. On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew's family, team-mates, and friends."

Career Symonds won two World Cups with Australia

Symonds, who established himself as a power-hitter, contributed to Australia's success during the 2000s. He was a solid middle-order batter who delivered in crunch moments. Symonds also turned several games with his occasional spells. He was a class apart on the field, owing to his miraculous screamers and rocket throws. Symonds won two World Cups with Australia, in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

Numbers Symonds averaged 40.27 in international cricket

Symonds made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in November 1998. In a career spanning over 10 years, the former Australian all-rounder played 198 ODIs, 26 Tests, and 14 T20Is. He slammed 6,887 runs from 213 international innings at a remarkable average of 40.27. Symonds registered eight centuries, with six of those coming in ODIs.

Moment Symonds made his mark at the 2003 World Cup

Although Symonds made his international debut in 1998, his breakthrough moment came at the 2003 World Cup. Australia's top order stumbled against a star-studded Pakistani bowling attack on Johannesburg's tricky surface. Pakistan reduced Australia to 86/4 before Symonds took charge. He slammed an unbeaten 143 (125) as Australia settled for 310/8. The Australian bowlers later bundled out Pakistan for 228.