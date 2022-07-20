Sports

South Africa beat England in first ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 20, 2022, 01:37 am 2 min read

South Africa beat England in the first ODI to take a lead in the three-match series. Batting first, South Africa managed a commanding 333/5 in 50 overs. Rassie van der Dussen scored a spectacular 117-ball 133. In response, England (271/10) lost wickets at crucial junctures to surrender the tie. Aiden Markram claimed crucial scalps. Here we present the records that were scripted.

SA openers added 35 runs before Janneman Malan and Rassie added a century-plus atand for the second wicket. Rassie was once again instrumental and added another 100-plus stand alongside Aiden Markram. For England, Liam Livinsgtone claimed figures worth 2/29. In response, England were off to a terrific start before losing their way. Joe Root played a asolid hand but it wasn't enough.

Rassie Rassie van der Dussen smashes his third ODI century

Rassie van der Dussen was at another level and punished the Englishmen with his terrific knock. He smashed 10 fours in his 133-run effort as he rotated the strike well and kept the scorecard ticking. Rassie now has 1,499 runs in ODIs at 74.95. He has also gone past 100 fours in ODIs (104). Versus Englland, he has 227 runs at 75.66.

Numbers Key numbers for the SA batters

Malan scored a patient 57 from 77 balls in an innings laced with five fours. He now has 885 runs at 59.00. This was his fourth ODI fifty. Markram scored a valiant 77-run kncok from 61 balls. He now has 976 runs at 28.70. He slammed his fourth ODI fifty. David Miller scored a 14-ball 24*. He has raced to 3,527 runs at 41.01.

Duo Key numbers for Root and Bairstow

Joe Root scored a 77-ball 86 for England. His innings was laced with five fours and two sixes. Root ha sraced to 6,206 runs in ODIs at 50.45. This was his 36th ODI ffity. He has surpaased Kane Williamson's tally of 6,173 runs in ODIs. Jonny Bairstow impressed with a 71-ball 63. He now has 3,606 runs at 46.83. He slammed his 15h century.

Information SA smash their second-highest score versus England in ODI cricket

South Africa (333/5) smashed their second-highest score versus England in ODis. This was their sixth score of 300-plus England in ODI cricket. This is also their highest score versus England in England.

Do you know? Roy gets to 3,940 runs in ODIs

England opener Jason Roy scored a 62-ball 43. The prolific batter has 3,940 runs at 40.61, He now has 259 runs versus SA at 21.58.