ICC ODI Rankings: Trent Boult becomes number one bowler

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 20, 2022, 03:31 pm 2 min read

Boult hasn't played ODI in 2022 so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult has become the number one bowler in the ICC ODI Rankings (bowling). The left-arm seamer replaced India's Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the third ODI against England at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Boult is one spot ahead of Bumrah at the top. Meanwhile, South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen rose to the third spot among batters.

Rankings Boult overtakes Bumrah

Boult now holds the top spot in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings with a total of 704 rating points. Bumrah follows Boult with 703 points. Notably, Bumrah and Boult are the only bowlers to have collected over 700 points in the rankings. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi had slipped to third (681), while England's Chris Woakes has dropped two more places to ninth (653).

Information Boult yet to play an ODI in 2022

In a career spanning nearly a decade, Boult has taken 169 wickets from 93 ODIs at an average of 25.21. The tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls and 5 five-fors. It is to note that Boult is yet to play an ODI this year.

Bumrah How did Bumrah fare against England?

Bumrah was the chief architect of India's win in the first ODI against England. He registered bowling figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs, the third-best for India in ODI cricket after Stuart Binny (6/4 vs Bangladesh, 2014) and Anil Kumble (6/12 vs WI, 1993). He took two wickets in the second ODI. However, Bumrah missed the series decider due to a niggle.

Others What about other Indian players?

Among others, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal jumped four spots to 16th in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings. Chahal scalped seven wickets in the ODI series against England. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya entered the top 10 among all-rounders. The 28-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Series after India's 2-1 win (England ODIs). Hardik slammed 100 runs in two innings and took six wickets at 12.33.

England Stokes slip out of top 10

England's Ben Stokes has slipped out of the top 10 of the ICC ODI Rankings for all-rounders (11th). The 31-year-old recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket. Stokes played his last ODI against South Africa on Tuesday. Stokes' compatriot Chris Woakes lost two spots in both Rankings (bowler and all-rounder). The latter did not feature in the ODI series against India.