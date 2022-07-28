Sports

WI vs IND, 1st T20I: Preview, key stats, and records

The duo of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma will return for the T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Having won the ODIs by a 3-0 margin, India will be keen for a comprehensive win in the five-match T20Is against West Indies, starting July 29. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma would return to lead the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, the Windies are a commanding side in T20I cricket. They had staged a 2-0 win over Bangladesh earlier this month. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, will host this affair. A bright and sunny day awaits both teams. Scores around 160-170 could be very well anticipated on this occasion. The wicket will have something to offer for the spinners. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (8:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Fancode app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

West Indies and India have faced each other 20 times in T20Is, with the latter winning 13 of them. While the Caribbeans have won six, one fixture got abandoned. As far as the bilateral series are concerned, India have a 12-3 lead against the Windies. Earlier this year, India routed West Indies 3-0 in the three-match series at home.

2022 West Indies tour of India, 2022

Earlier this year, West Indies toured India for three ODIs and as many T20Is. India swept the T20I series 3-0. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Series. He slammed 107 runs at an average of 53.50. SKY struck a staggering 194.55 throughout the series. With the ball, pacer Harshal Patel took five wickets for India, averaging 21.00.

WI vs IND India run as favourites for the much-coveted series

India are a team to beat in the series. Hardik Pandya is a must-see player on both batting and bowling fronts. Then there's Suryakumar, who posted eye-popping exhibitions in England. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains India's go-to guy in these fixtures. For WI, the scoring onus lies on skipper Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell. Alzarri Joseph's pace prowess could pose troublesome for Rohit's men.

Stats A look at the key performers (T20Is)

Rovman Powell has racked up 685 T20I runs at 26.34. He has a hundred and four fifties. Against India, Nicholas Pooran has hoarded 335 runs at 41.87. He has four fifties across 10 innings. Suryakumar Yadav has smashed 293 runs in eight T20Is played this year. He averages 41.85. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has snapped up 17 wickets this year. He averages merely 16.29.

Runs Rohit eyes the 3,500-run mark

Rohit Sharma is the second leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals behind New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,399). In a career spanning over a decade, he has slammed 3,379 runs from 128 T20Is at an average of 32.18. In the upcoming series, he could become the first-ever batter to touch the 3,500-run mark in the format. He is 121 short of attaining the landmark.

Information Bhuvneshwar eyes a majestic feat

India's premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will miss the T20I series. He is the leading wicket-taker for India in the format (79). This gives India's pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar an opportunity to surpass Chahal on the wickets tally. He owns 70 T20I wickets.