County Championship: Glamorgan's Sam Northeast slams quadruple-century (410*)

Northeast slammed an unbeaten 410 off 450 balls (Source: Twitter/@GlamCricket)

Glamorgan's Sam Northeast slammed a record-breaking quadruple-century in Glamorgan's innings-win over Leicestershire in the ongoing County Championship. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 410, helping Glamorgan register 795/5d in their only innings. Northeast has become only the third England batter to score more than 400 in a First-class innings. Overall, he is the fourth batter to reach this mark in England.

Knock Second-highest score by an English cricketer in FC cricket

Northeast finished with an unbeaten 410 off 450 balls. The tally includes as many as 45 fours and 3 sixes. It is to note that Northeast stayed on the crease for a total of 603 minutes. It is the second-highest score by an English cricketer in First-class cricket after Archie MacLaren (424). The former surpassed the tally of Graeme Hick, who scored 405.

Do you know? Ninth-highest individual score in FC cricket

Northeast registered the ninth-highest individual score in a First-class match overall. He is behind Brian Lara (501*), Hanif Mohammad (499), Don Bradman (452*), Bhausaheb Nimbalkar (443*), Bill Ponsford (437), Bill Ponsford (429), Aftab Baloch (428), and Archie Maclaren (424).

Match How did the match pan out?

Leicestershire racked up 584 after electing to bat first. Wiaan Mulder slammed an unbeaten 156, while Ben Mike scored 91. Andrew Salter took four wickets. In reply, Glamorgan compiled 795/5 before declaring. Northeast (410*), Colin Ingram (139), and Chris Cooke (191*) starred for them. Leicestershire were eventually bundled out for 183, suffering a defeat by an innings and 28 runs.

Information An unwanted record for Leicestershire

Leicestershire's total (584) is the highest county total by a team that lost by an innings. They surpassed the previous mark (527) in an innings defeat against Northamptonshire in 1995. As per ESPNcricinfo, It is the highest total in an innings defeat in First-class cricket.