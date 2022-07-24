Sports

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Hosts top the billing

Angelo Mathews shared a crucial stand alongside Dinesh Chandimal (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka lost six wickets but managed to score in excess of 300 runs (315/6) on Day 1 of the second Test versus Pakistan on Sunday. All of the Lankan batters barring Kusal Mendis scored useful runs. Dinesh Chandimal was the chief architect, slamming a positive 80. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz (2/71) was the pick of the bowlers. Here are the details.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

Sri Lankan openers Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne gave the side a solid start. However, Pakistan picked three wickets in quick succession. From 92/0, SL were reduced to 120/3. Thereafter, Angelo Mathews and Chandimal added quality runs. Chandimal has made use of his form once again and has been the difference. SL have the edge over Pakistan at end of stumps.

SL A solid start for the Lankan openers

Fernando was on the attack from one end as his partner Karunaratne held fort. Fernando used his feet well and dealt comfortably with the spinners. Fernando managed 50 from 70 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes. He was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz right after getting to his fifty. Meanwhile, Karunaratne was dismissed post lunch for a neat 90-ball 40.

Duo Chandimal showcases his value once again; Mathews chips in

Chandimal struck his third successive fifty in the series and fourth overall. He was terrific, adding 75 runs alongside Mathews. He looked positive, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Chandimal has raced to 24 Test fifties. He has 4,915 runs at 43.49. Veteran all-rounder Mathews struck 42 runs. He looked comfortable at the crease before perishing. He has 6,918 runs at 45.21.

Batting Dhananjaya and Dickwella impress for the hosts

Dhananjaya de Silva and Nioroshan Dickwella contributed with useful runs for the Lankans. Dhananjaya added a fifty-plus stand alongside Chandimal before managing another 42 runs with Dickwella. He fell for a 61-ball 33. Meanwhile, Dickwella has looked aggressive, dealing in boundaries. He has a crucial job on Day 2 to make sure SL go on to add quality runs.

Bowling Pakistan bowlers lack the cutting edge

Pakistan bowlers ended with six wickets on Day 1 but they lacked complete precision as SL scored at a decent rate. The bowlers were also guilty of bowling no balls. As many as 10 no balls were delivered. Mohammad Nawaz claimed two wickets but conceded at an economy rate of four-plus. Yasir Shah managed one wicket as Nauman Ali toiled hard (1/64).