Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma welcome a baby boy!

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 24, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma have welcomed a baby boy! (Photo credit: Instagram/@krunalpandya_official)

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma have embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy! Pandya took to Instagram on Sunday (July 24) to announce the delightful news while also sharing a glimpse of the newborn and his name. To recall, the couple got hitched in December 2017, and the duo regularly shares updates about their life on social media. Heartiest congratulations!

Announcement The baby's name is Kavir Krunal Pandya

Pandya posted an image of himself sitting with Sharma, looking endearingly at their newborn, who can be seen wrapped in all white and sleeping in his mother's arms. He captioned the post, "Kavir Krunal Pandya," and added three emojis: a baby, a blue heart, and the world. The photo has been liked nearly 2L times (at the time of writing) in just three hours!

Wishes Blessings have started pouring in for the couple

Pandya's colleagues and several other celebrities have been quick to wish the new parents, and his Instagram comments section is now filled with complimentary messages. Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. Lots of love to the little one [red heart emoji]." Cricketer Jason Holder also took to the comments section to wish the duo the best and wrote, "Happy for you both."

Excitement Here's how the Pandya family reacted

Pandya's younger brother and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also shared his ecstasy on Instagram. He reposted the photo shared by Pandya and wrote, "Love you babies." Actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, who is married to Hardik, also expressed her excitement by leaving heart emojis on Pandya's post. Stankovic and Hardik got married during the lockdown in 2020 and are parents to a son named Agastya.

Career Here's what Pandya is upto work-wise

On the work front, Pandya was released by his former team Mumbai Indians, ahead of the IPL 2022. He was subsequently roped in by debutant team Lucknow Super Giants. To recall, the 31-year-old was last seen playing for India in July 2021. He recently joined English county Warwickshire and is expected to take part in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship in August.