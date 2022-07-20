Sports

ICC World Test Championship: Sri Lanka slip to sixth spot

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 20, 2022, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Abdullah Shafique smashed an unbeaten century versus SL (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Sri Lanka have slipped to the sixth position in the updated ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table after facing a defeat against Pakistan in the first Test in Galle. Pakistan chased down 342 runs versus the hosts with Abdullah Shafique slamming an unbeaten 160. The Lankans suffered fourth Test defeat in the current cycle. Meanwhile, Pakistan are placed third. Here's more.

1st Test How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka rode on Dinesh Chandimal's 76 to post 222/10 in the first innings. Shaheen Afridi was stupendous with the ball, claiming four scalps. Babar Azam scored his seventh Test century to take Pakistan to 218/10 from a position of bother. Prabath Jayasuriya claimed a fifer. SL scored 337/10 in the second innings as Chandimal scored 94*. In response, Pakistan (344/6) got the job done.

Pakistan Pakistan are third in the ongoing WTC 2021-23 cycle

Pakistan are currently playing their fourth series in the ongoing WTC cycle. Having played eight Tests, they have won four matches, besides drawing two, and losing two. Pakistan have raced to 56 points with the points percentage (PCT) tally reading 58.33%. They are above fourth-placed India, who have a PCT of 52.08%.

SL Sri Lanka falter after suffering a defeat

Sri Lanka, who drew the two-match Test series versus Australia 1-1, have gone down against Pakistan in Galle. Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka have slipped to the sixth spot. They have a 48.15% PCT and are below fifth-placed West Indies (50%). Having played nine Tests, SL have won four, lost four, and drawn one. This is their 5th Test series.

Duo South Africa and Australia top the show

Witch a PCT of 71.43%, South Africa are placed top of the WTC 2021-23 standings. They have collected 60 points so far. The Proteas have played three Test series and have sealed five wins from seven matches (L2). Australia are seated next with a PCT of 70%. They have played 10 Test matches across three series (W6 L1 D3). They have gained 84 points.

Do you know? England, NZ, and Bangladesh occupy the bottom spots

England, who won the Test series versus New Zealand (3-0) before clinching the rescheduled match at Edgbaston versus India. England are positioned at seventh with a PCT of 33.33% from four Test series. They are above New Zealand (25.93%) and Bangladesh (13.33%).