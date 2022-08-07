Sports

Daniil Medvedev wins his 14th ATP Tour title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 07, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Medvedev has won his 14th ATP Tour honor (Photo credit: Twitter/@Lacoste)

Men's singles tennis star Daniil Medvedev has won the 2022 Los Cabos Open in Mexico to claim his maiden title this season. The Russian ace downed Britain's Cameon Norrie in straight sets to clinch a 14th ATP Tour honor. Medvedev beatNorrie 7-5 6-0 for his first trophy since the 2021 US Open. Notably, Norrie was the defending champion here. Here we decode Medvedev's stats.

Tourney Medvedev's run in the tournament

Medvedev started his campaign by overcoming Rinky Hijikata 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 16. The number one seed went on to beat Ričardas Berankis in the quarters. The former won 6-2, 6-2. In the semis, Medvedev overcame fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic. The Russian won the contest 7-6, 6-1. And now, Medvedev got the job done versus Norrie.

Information Key details from the match

Medvedev fired in five aces compared to Norrie's none. He made fewer double faults (1) as Norrie tallied three. Medvedev had a 67% win on the first serve. He also converted six out of 10 break points. He won a total of 64 points.

Do you know? Medvedev gains valuable points

As per ATP, with the 250 points earned in Los Cabos, Medvedev is up to fifth in the ATP Race To Turin. The Russian star is trying to qualify for the ATP Finals for the fourth consecutive year.

Honors 3 ATP Masters 1000 honors across 2019 and 2020

In 2018, he won one ATP 500 title (Japan Open) and two ATP 250 titles (Winston-Salem and Sydney International). In 2019, he won two ATP Masters 1000 titles in Shanghai and Cincinatti, besides two ATP 250 events (Sofia Open and St Petersburg). In 2020, Medvedev won his third ATP Masters 1000 honor (Paris), besides winning the ATP Finals.

2021 Medvedev won the US Open in 2021

2021 was a superb year for Medvedev as he won his maiden Grand Slam. He was crowned champion of the 2021 US Open after defeating then world number one Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final. He won his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title in Canada. He also won the ATP 250 event in Mallorca and sealed another title in Marseille.

Information Seventh ATP 250 event win for Medvedev

By winning the Los Cabos title, Medvedev has lifted his seventh ATP 250 title. Medvedev now has a 31-10 win-loss record in 2022. This was his fourth final this year. He had lost the 2022 Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal.