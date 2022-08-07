Sports

Lionel Messi scores and assists in PSG's Ligue 1 opener

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 07, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

Messi scored a brace for the Ligue 1 champions (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Lionel Messi looks like a man on a mission in the 2022-23 season. The Argentine superstar helped Paris Saint-Germain beat minnows Clermont 5-0 in their Ligue 1 opener. Messi netted a brace, which included a bicycle kick goal. He also chipped in with an assist. The GOAT had earlier scored against Nantes to help PSG win the Trophee des Champions 2022. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Messi could make the difference for a richly talented PSG side this season.

He looks hungry and the quest for success could see him get back to his best.

With three goals from two matches already, Messi will want to continue in the same vein.

His friend and team-mate Neymar looks rejuvenated as well and once Kylian Mbappe returns, one expects fireworks.

PSG Messi, Neymar shine in PSG's domination

Neymar handed PSG the lead after 10 minutes. After that, Achraf Hakimi latched on to a cross-field pass from Neymar before scoring from 10 yards. Marquinhos headed home a Neymar free-kick to hand PSG a 3-0 lead. Neymar's cutback from 12 yards saw Messi score. He then finished the scoring by controlling Leandro Paredes' dinked pass with his chest before converting the overhead kick.

Numbers 14 goals and 15 assists for PSG

In 36 matches for PSG in all competitions, Messi has netted 14 goals so far. He scored 11 goals in 34 games last season. The former Barcelona ace also raced to eight goals in Ligue 1, having played 27 games. Messi has also got to 15 assists for PSG. Notably, all of his assists have come in Ligue 1 (14 last season).

Information Messi's performance in numbers versus Clermont

As per Squawka, Messi clocked these numbers versus Clermont: 11 touches in opposition box, 11 passes into opposition box, 6 shots, 5 take-ons completed, 4 chances created, 4 shots on target, 2 big chances created, 2 goals, and 1 assist.

Do you know? Neymar has been enjoying himself

Neymar has also been enjoying himself this season. He has already raced to three goals from two matches. He also has three assists under his belt. The Brazilian forward has 103 goals for PSG in 146 matches.