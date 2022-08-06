Sports

2022 Citi Open: Meet the four women's singles semi-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 06, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Samsonova ousted Raducanu in the quarters (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

The 2022 Citi Open has entered its business end as we have the four women's singles semi-finalists ready ahead of the final on Sunday night. Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu suffered a defeat in the quarters against Ludmilla Samsonova. Xiyu Wang also edged past Victoria Azarenka. There were wins for Daria Saville and Kaia Kanepi in the quarters as well. Here's more.

Samsonova clinched a win in straight sets over second seed Raducanu (7-6(6), 6-1) to reach the last four. As per WTA, the world number 60 earned the second Top 10 win of her career. Samsonova managed to clock 33 winners, nine of which were aces. There were 24 unforced errors for Raducanu. Samsonova now has a 13-14 win-loss record in 2022.

21-year-old Chinese Wang made the second WTA semi-final of her career after beating Azarenka in 80 minutes. Notably, world number 95 Wang had to play two qualifying rounds, losing one to enter the main draw. Wang converted six of her 11 break points and served one ace. She also clocked lesser double faults (4) compared to Azarenka's seven.

Daria Saville ended the run of Canadian qualifier Marino with a 6-1, 7-5 victory. Notably, Marino had defeated the likes of Venus Williams and Andrea Petkovic in the tournament. Daria will face Kanepi in the last four as she built on a superb win over number one seed Jessica Pegula in the previous round. Daria now has a 22-15 win-loss record in 2022.

Kanepi reached her first semi-final of the season with a grueling two-and-a-half hour victory over Anna Kalinskaya. Kanepi won the match 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. She served 12 aces and converted six out of the 13 break points. The veteran 37-year-old has raced to a 23-11 win-loss record in 2022. She is chasing a fifth career singles title.

Kanepi will take on Daria later tonight in their semi-final clash. The match will start around 11:30 PM IST. At around 1:00 AM IST, Wang will face Samsonova in the second semis clash. The final is to be held on Sunday (9:30 PM IST).